Maha Kumbh: Authorities beef up measures for grand Mauni Amavasya snan

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 28 As millions of devotees and tourists gather in Prayagraj for the Mauni Amavasya Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday, the state administration and police have intensified efforts and measures to ensure a secure and comfortable experience for them.

Devotees have also been urged to remain vigilant, steer clear of rumours, and report their concerns and grievances promptly to authorities.

A dedicated team, comprising Kumbh Mela police, traffic police, and specialised doctors, has been deployed around the clock to assist devotees in case of emergencies.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, stated, "Robust arrangements have been made for the second Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh, especially for Mauni Amavasya."

He urged devotees to cooperate with the police, remain cautious, and seek assistance.

The police and administration have been asked to maintain 24x7 availability to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees.

A list of guidelines including Do's and Don'ts have also been issued:

How to Cooperate in Crowd Management

Take different lanes to reach Sangam Ghat

Stay in your lane while going for bathing in Ganga

After bathing and darshan, go straight to the parking

While going for darshan in temples, stay in your lane, and from there, leave for your destination

Take the help of the police if needed; the police are there to help you

Traffic police are also ready to help you

In case of any health-related problem, get yourself examined in the hospital built in the nearest sector

Be patient on the barricading and pontoon bridges, and avoid hurrying and jostling

Use only paper, jute or eco-friendly utensils and kulhar

All the ghats are Sangam Ghats; bathe at the ghat you reach first

What not to do

Devotees should not stop at one place together

Under no circumstances should the devotees coming and going come face to face

Ignore rumours

Do not believe any confusion spread on social media

Do not rush to visit temples

Do not stop on roads instead of holding areas, and do not create any obstruction

Avoid getting misled by anyone regarding arrangements or facilities

Avoid spreading misleading news

