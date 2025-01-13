Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 1 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip on Day One (Watch Video)

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world, officially began in Prayagraj on January 13. Around one crore devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam area on the first day.

The gathering, which attracts millions of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims from across the globe, is being held at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. The event is expected to draw 45 crore visitors over the 45 days, beginning with the Paush Purnima Snan and concluding on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

UP Police Chief Prashant Kumar confirmed that one crore devotees took part in the first 'Amrit Snan'. The rush of devotees continued throughout the day. Security has been increased at the site, including the use of drones and underwater drones for monitoring.\

Before the official start of the Mela, nearly 50 lakh devotees had already participated in a pre-event bath on Sunday, raising expectations of a massive turnout.

The Mela will feature five major baths. The first took place on January 13, with others scheduled for Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Magh Purnima on February 12, and the final bath on Maha Shivratri, February 26.

In keeping with the 'Digital Kumbh' theme, the local administration launched nine smartphone applications to assist visitors. These apps will provide route planning, event schedules, and safety alerts. Real-time surveillance will help manage crowd control, especially at strategic locations such as train stations.

