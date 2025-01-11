Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Police Issue Fraud Warning to Devotees, Urge Website Verification Before Payments

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Sandeep Doifode, has issued a warning to citizens about the rise in cyber frauds related to the Kumbh Mela, urging everyone to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams. Cyber criminals have been exploiting the religious significance of the Kumbh Mela to deceive devotees through fake websites, links, and other fraudulent online activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has raised an alarm about financial frauds being committed under the guise of collecting donations for the Kumbh Mela. Fraudsters have also been extorting money by offering fake services such as accommodation bookings, darshan passes, and online booking platforms for the event.

To protect yourself from these scams, follow these precautions:

Avoid Fake Links: Do not click on suspicious links, websites, or messages related to the Kumbh Mela. Verify Authenticity: For genuine information regarding the Kumbh Mela, always visit the official website: [https://kumbh.gov.in](https://kumbh.gov.in). Keep Personal Information Safe: Never share your bank account numbers, passwords, or other sensitive information with anyone online. Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect fraud, report it immediately through the cyber helpline at [cybercrime.gov.in](https://cybercrime.gov.in) or call the helpline number 1930.

Citizens are encouraged to stay alert and ensure they only use official channels for making any donations, booking accommodations, or accessing services related to the Kumbh Mela.