Maha Kumbh Stampede: 10 Feared Dead, Several Injured as Devotees Get Trapped in Crowd at Sangam Shore on Mauni Amavasya

At least 100 people were feared dead, and several others were injured in a stampede that broke out at Sangam Shore on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29. The accident occurred when a barrier broke out as thousands of devotees rushed to the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya to take the second 'Shahi Snan' of the Maha Kumbh Meal 2025.

An eyewitness, Vidhya Sahu, said, "We have come from Belagavi, Karnataka. We were just walking when people from behind pushed us and took us around. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and everyone got stuck near it..."

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A stampede occurred at the Sangam shore in Prayagraj before the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh.



Jay Prakash Swami, an eyewitness, says, "She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn’t get up. We were all stuck in the… pic.twitter.com/nPTrPc89Ts — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

Another eyewitness said, "She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn’t get up. We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to get out, then I helped the children and my father and my mother..."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Breaks Out at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, Casualties Feared; PM Modi Speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the situation at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about the situation, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures, reported news agency ANI. PM Modi spoke to UP CM for the second time in an hour. He is continuously monitoring the situation at Mahakumbh.

#WATCH | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji says, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should… pic.twitter.com/KV7KZ9ptfn — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their security..."

Akhara Parishad and all the acharyas announced that the Amrit Snan has been cancelled for today following the stampede. Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said, "Seeing the large and indispensable crowds, Akhara Parishad and all the acharyas have decided that we will not do 'snaan' today. We need to keep the problems faced by the common people in mind. In Indian traditions, saints always pray and work for the well-being of all... Keeping that in mind, all the Akharas have agreed to and refrained from taking a holy dip today. We will joyfully take a holy dip on Vasant Panchmi."