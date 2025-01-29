Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' After Incident at Maha Kumbh, Says Mahant Ravindra Puri

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. A stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam earlier on Wednesday at the Sangam, where at least 10 people dead and several others were injured, including women and children.

"We are seeing that the crowd is decreasing now, and we are holding discussions with the Mela administration. We would like to take the 'snan' if the crowd decreases. We had postponed 'snan' in the morning. We are also trying that the situation normalises and then we will talk to Mela administration and then take 'snan'," said Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri says," We are seeing that the crowd is decreasing now, and we are holding discussions with the Mela administration. We would like to take the 'snan' if the crowd decreases. We had postponed… pic.twitter.com/GgOAjztvEg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara said, "Today's 'snan' was for the welfare of the world. I express my condolence for the accident which has occurred. I hope the families of the injured persons find strength. Due to this, we have postponed our 'Shobha yatra' today."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Stampede: 10 Feared Dead, Several Injured as Devotees Get Trapped in Crowd at Sangam Shore on Mauni Amavasya.

Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said, "Seeing the large and indispensable crowds, Akhara Parishad and all the acharyas have decided that we will not do 'snaan' today. We need to keep the problems faced by the common people in mind. In Indian traditions, saints always pray and work for the well-being of all... Keeping that in mind, all the Akharas have agreed to and refrained from taking a holy dip today. We will joyfully take a holy dip on Vasant Panchmi.

"The seers and saints, including the ash-smeared Nagas, then immerse themselves in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers on special bathing dates like the Mauni Amavasya, which are marked by special celestial alignments and considered holy among Hindus.

On Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya, nearly 5 crore people reached for the dip during the fair, according to estimates of the Uttar Pradesh government, which expects the crowd to be around 10 crore on Wednesday.