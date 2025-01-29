Maha Kumbh Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Calls Incident 'Extremely Sad,' Wishes Speedy Recovery for Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29. He said he is constantly in touch with state government and taking updates on the incident.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," wrote PM Modi in a post on X.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

Prime Minister said he is in touch with the administration which engaged on the ground helping the injured victims. "The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in the MahaKumbh after a stampede-like incident in early morning today. He has spoken with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times this morning and is giving directions for the normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.