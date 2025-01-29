Maha Kumbh Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Slams UP Govt, Calls for Priority to Devotees Over VIPs

The Congress party on Wednesday criticized both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in the wake of the tragic stampede at the Sangam. Rahul Gandhi blamed the incident on mismanagement, accusing the administration of prioritising VIP movement over the safety and needs of common devotees.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. Mismanagement, mismanagement and administration's special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident. There is still a lot of time left for the Maha Kumbh, many more Mahasnans are to take place. The government should improve the system to prevent a tragic incident like today from happening again. VIP culture should be curbed and the government should make better arrangements to meet the needs of common devotees. I request Congress workers and leaders to help the affected families", Rahul Gandhi said in a post X.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ के कारण कई लोगों के मौत और कईयों के घायल होने की ख़बर अत्यंत दुखद है।



शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



इस दुखद घटना के लिए कुप्रबंधन, बदइंतजामी और आम श्रद्धालुओं की जगह VIP… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2025

Also Read| Maha Kumbh Stampede: 10 Feared Dead, Several Injured as Devotees Get Trapped in Crowd at Sangam Shore on Mauni Amavasya.

A stampede at the Sangam on Wednesday, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, has left authorities fearing multiple casualties. The incident occurred as millions of pilgrims gathered for the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, according to officials.

In response to the tragedy, the akharas canceled their traditional ‘Amrit Snan’ for the occasion, while large crowds of devotees continued to bathe at Sangam and other ghats within the Mela area.

