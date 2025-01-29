Maha Kumbh Stampede: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (January 29, 2025): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj that killed 30 people and injured 90 others. He announced ₹25 lakh in compensation for the families of those who lost their lives.

A three-member judicial commission will investigate the cause of the incident. The panel includes Justice Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh. According to reports, the inquiry would focus on security lapses and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

"We are also announcing financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased who have lost their lives in the accident on behalf of the state government. The judicial commission will look into the entire matter and submit its report to the state government within a time limit. In this regard, the Chief Secretary and the DGP will themselves visit Prayagraj once and look into all those issues if required," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night. The Mela Authority, Police, Administration, NDRF, SDRF and all other arrangements that could be made have been deployed there," he added.

"The Govt has decided that a judicial inquiry of the incident will be done. For this, we have formed a 3-member judicial commission headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the Chief Minister's control room, the Chief Secretary's control room, and the DGP's control room throughout the day. Meetings went on throughout the day and there was continuous communication with the administration regarding the incidents. Since the morning, we have been receiving necessary guidelines from Prime Minister, Home Minister, National President JP Nadda, Railway Minister, Governor and others," UP CM added.

The incident occurred early Wednesday at the Triveni Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya bath. A massive crowd of devotees broke through barricades. This triggered chaos which led to the stampede. At least 30 people were killed and 60 others were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from ANI)