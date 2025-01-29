Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 People Reported Dead, 60 Injured During Amrit Snan in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (January 29, 2025): The official death toll from the stampede at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh was released by authorities around 20 hours after the incident. The stampede resulted in the death of 30 people, with 25 of them identified. More than 60 others were injured and have been admitted to various hospitals in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj, UP: 30 people have lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place between 1-2 AM. 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is being done: DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna pic.twitter.com/9CqHORT0wt — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered government-funded medical treatment for all the injured. The stampede occurred on Mouni Amavasya, when a large number of devotees gathered for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The stampede took place during the Mahakumbh Mela, when a huge crowd had gathered at the Sangam. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday-Wednesday night, when many devotees got caught in the stampede. Multiple ambulances arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to hospitals.

Many families have lost more than one member in the tragedy. Vaibhav Krishnan, the Deputy Inspector General of Kumbh Nagar, said the stampede was caused by the collapse of barricades due to the massive crowd. The crowd at the Akhada Path was so large that the mob broke through barricades and began trampling those waiting to bathe.

The Prayagraj Seva Committee, led by Tirthraj Pandey, has set up a camp at Tulsi Marg in the Kumbh Mela area. Most of the devotees had gathered at Triveni Sangam by 2 a.m. for the Amrit Snan. Some devotees, who were sleeping, were caught off guard as the crowd broke through the barricades and ran toward the Sangam. This resulted in several people being trampled, as one eyewitness described.

After the stampede, the Akhada Parishad initially refused to participate in the Amrit Snan. However, later, due to the growing crowd, the Akhadas decided to join the ritual. The 13 Akhadas performed the Amrit Snan while helicopters showered flowers on the saints and ascetics present at the event.