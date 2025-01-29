Maha Kumbh Stampede: Video Surfaces of Police Officer Warning Devotees Before Tragedy, 17 Feared Dead

A video of a police officer has surfaced, which was recorded before the tragic stampede during the second 'Amrit Snan' of Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, showing police officer Vijay Vishwas Pant urging devotees to take a holy dip in Sangam as soon as possible. The video shows he had been warning people about the risk of a stampede since late at night.

In the viral video, Pant can be seen walking along the banks of the Sangam, waking up devotees sleeping there and urging them to take a bath immediately for their safety. Using a loudspeaker, he can be heard saying, "All devotees, please listen! There is no point in lying here. Those who sleep, lose. Get up and take a bath—this is necessary for your safety. A massive crowd will arrive soon, and there is a risk of a stampede."

He further added, "Since you came first, you should receive the Amrit Snan first. I request you all with folded hands—get up… get up… don’t sleep. Go take a bath now."

Despite repeated warnings, many devotees did not move from their spots. Unfortunately, what was feared soon became a reality. Witnesses say a large number of people were sleeping near the Sangam when, around 1 AM, a huge crowd surged in, leading to immense pressure and, eventually, a stampede.

According to sources, 17 people have reportedly died, and over 100 have been injured in the incident. However, the administration has not yet released official figures. Authorities now claim that the situation is under control, and devotees have resumed bathing at the holy site. By 9 AM, more than 3 crore devotees had taken a dip in the Sangam.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation to ensure swift action and safety measures for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.