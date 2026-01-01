Maha SEC seeks report from BMC commissioner over complaints of non-acceptance of nominations

Mumbai, Jan 1 The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday sought a detailed report from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following complaints by some candidates alleging that returning officers in south Mumbai’s Colaba area refused to accept their nomination forms on the final day of filing, an official said.

The controversy pertains to wards 225, 226 and 227 in the Colaba constituency, where relatives of BJP leader and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar are contesting the upcoming BMC elections. Narwekar is the sitting MLA from the Colaba Assembly constituency.

A senior SEC official said that the BMC commissioner had received complaints from certain candidates alleging that returning officers in the three wards did not accept their nomination forms on the last day of submission.

“After receiving the complaints and in view of the public and media reaction, the Commission has sought a report from BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is also the election officer for the BMC polls in Mumbai,” the official said.

The official clarified that the SEC has not yet confirmed the names of the political parties that filed the complaints or whether the allegations were directed against any particular political figure.

“Once the report from the BMC commissioner is received, the SEC will take an appropriate decision,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Babban Mahadik, a candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT)–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, alleged that the Assembly Speaker attempted to exert pressure on local officials to prevent the acceptance of nomination forms filed by candidates from other parties.

Addressing a press conference, Mahadik claimed that despite being present in the queue, paying the required security deposit and reaching the office before the deadline, his nomination form for Ward 226 was not accepted.

According to allegations circulated by candidates on social media, as many as 12 candidates were prevented from filing their nomination papers in the Colaba constituency on the last day. It has been alleged that pressure was exerted on officials to deny acceptance of the forms and that independent candidates were also threatened inside the nomination filing hall.

In wards 225, 226 and 227, Rahul Narwekar’s brother Makrand Narwekar, sister Gauri Shivalkar and sister-in-law Harshita Shivalkar are in the fray. The three filed their nomination papers on Tuesday, December 30, during which Rahul Narwekar was present.

December 30 was the last date for filing nominations for elections to the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. Polling is scheduled for January 15, with counting to be held on January 16.

The complainant candidates have alleged that rival contestants were deliberately prevented from filing nominations to ensure the unopposed election of the Speaker’s relatives.

However, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has denied the allegations. His brother Makrand Narwekar said the Speaker was present at the election officer’s office only to support official BJP candidates.

“We believe in contesting elections in a democratic and fair manner,” he said.

