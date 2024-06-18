Maha unit NCP chief blames MVA for 'polarisation' in LS polls

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), June 18 Maharashtra unit Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday blamed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for religious polarisation and accused it of spreading misinformation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Tatkare, who launched his state wide tour on Tuesday from Ahmednagar after the party's lackluster performance in the general elections, asked the party workers to work with a sense of responsibility and reach out to the voters, exposing the opposition for running a false narrative and creating misconceptions.

"If Ajit Pawar's leadership is to be carried forward widely, it is imperative that we give him all our strength," said Tatkare.

"Going forward, we need to work together. There is a need to create confidence in the minds of the people. We have not abandoned the ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar but we want to try to bring together those elements who did not vote for the party and the MahaYuti in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

NCP state President of Women's Wing Rupali Chakankar said that the party will introspect the setback and ensure success in the upcoming Assembly elections.

She also added that the Lok Sabha election was not fought on the issue of development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor