'Maha Vikas Aghadi is Completely Ready for Elections,' Says NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh (Watch Video)

NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is fully prepared for the upcoming elections. He noted that the alliance, consisting of Congress, NCP-SCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), along with other parties, will contest the elections as a united front.

Watch:

The people of Maharashtra are angry right now. Farmers are angry because of the inflation...Big industries that could have come to Maharashtra went to other states. It caused a lot of loss to the youth here...We are going to form the government in Maharashtra, he asserted.

The Election Commission of India is poised to unveil the schedule for the 2024 General Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A press conference is scheduled for today at 3:30 PM, where additional details will be shared.

