Maha Vikas Aghadi will win over 160 seats, form government in Maharashtra, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 16 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to win more than 160 seats in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections and will form the government.

Interacting with reporters at his residence, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said: "We are going to win 165 to 170 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to form the government. They (BJP) have confused the people that we have not implemented the guarantees in Karnataka. We have given advertisements and conducted press conferences issuing clarifications. Karnataka has become a model state in terms of implementation of guarantees."

"Since there is a price rise, they (the BJP) have announced Rs 2,100 for women. The other schemes are also announced. I am very happy that all over the country, the Karnataka model is emulated," he added.

“I am travelling to Maharashtra today, tomorrow, and the day after as well. They have campaigned that we have not implemented the guarantee schemes at all in Karnataka. We have given an open offer that if anyone wants to come down to Karnataka to check on this, we will make arrangements. If Maharashtra CM, Dy CMs, and ministers want to come down, we will make special flight arrangements to see the implementation of the guarantees here," he asserted.

"We have faith in coming to power in Maharashtra. Now they have realised there is inflation and are giving Rs 1,500 already. They have promised that if they come to power, they will provide Rs 2,100 and we have promises to give Rs 3,000 per month. For youth, we have promised Rs 3,000 and also assured people of providing a Rs 25,000 insurance scheme," Shivakumar said.

"The situation is good in Maharashtra and the internal report says that we will get more than 160 seats in the assembly election," he reiterated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is already campaigning in Maharashtra. Siddaramaiah reached Solapur city on Saturday and he was welcomed by former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, his daughter and Congress MP Praniti Shinde at the airport. He campaigned in Ahmednagar, Sangli, and Nanded districts on Friday.

