Mahakumbh 2025: Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj Performs ‘Hatha Yoga’ Ritual in Prayagraj (Watch Video)

As the Maha Kumbh Mela began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj as performed 'Hatha Yoga' rituals by bathing with 61 pots of water. He performed this remarkable ritual every morning at 4:00 AM.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows people pouring water on Pramod Giri Maharaj with earthen pots amid cold wave conditions in the region. While speaking to ANI, Maharaj said this ritual lasts for 41 days, but due to lack of space and time, it has reduced to 21 days.

"From the very first day, the ritual began with water from 51 pots. I sit in one place, and people pour water over me from these pots. The number of pots increases day by day—three on some days, two on others. Today, there were 61 pots," said Maharaj.

"When the 21 days are complete, we will perform the ritual bath with water from 108 pots. We undertake this practice for the welfare of humanity and society, with no selfish motive behind it... With a Mala in one hand and a Bhala in the other, we are ready to stand for Sanatan Dharma whenever necessary," he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world’s largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life.

"This is my ninth year of performing this Hatha Yoga practice, and as long as the grace of Guru Maharaj is with us, we will continue doing it... On the 14th, we Nagas will have our first Shahi Snan. On that day, this ritual will be most challenging for me, as I will perform this ritual here first, and then proceed to the Shahi Snan," Pramod Giri Maharaj further stated.

Kumbh Mela, in Hinduism, is a religious pilgrimage that is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The geographical location of Kumbh Mela spans over four locations in India and the Mela site keeps rotating between one of the four pilgrimages on four sacred rivers.