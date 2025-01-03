Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Staff to Help Devotees Book Tickets with QR Codes

In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing convenience for devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Railway Board will offer a digital ticket booking facility through QR codes affixed to the jackets of railway staff. This initiative by Indian Railways will ensure that devotees no longer have to stand in long queues for tickets.

Amit Malviya, Senior Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, highlighted that special arrangements are being made to accommodate the influx of devotees during the Mahakumbh. He explained that railway personnel from the Commercial Department will be deployed on special duty at Prayagraj Junction, wearing green jackets with QR codes.

Devotees will be able to scan the QR code with their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app, which will allow them to book unreserved tickets digitally. This process aims to reduce the time spent waiting in queues and streamline ticket booking through digital payments. Malviya emphasized that this initiative will not only save time but also relieve millions of devotees from the inconvenience of queuing.

Railway personnel wearing QR-coded jackets will be stationed at key locations throughout the railway premises to assist devotees in easily booking their tickets.