Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Institute student in Mohali tops all-India

Chandigarh, Oct 25 Bringing laurels to of Punjab, Armaanpreet Singh, a student of the 12th course in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI) in Mohali, has topped the all-India merit list for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and aimed to fly Sukhoi Su-30MKI.

This year, 641 candidates have made to the list for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA’s 153rd course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course. Armaanpreet Singh earned the first spot, followed by Hardik Garg and Nikhil Raj.

Announcing this achievement, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said Armaanpreet Singh, the son of a physics lecturer Satbir Singh from Bhandal in Gurdaspur district, has made Punjab proud by securing the all-India first rank in the NDA 153 merit list declared by UPSC on Thursday evening.

He said Armaanpreet Singh is the third cadet from the institute in the past 12 years to achieve the all-India first rank. A brilliant student, Armaanpreet Singh has opted for the Indian Air Force and aspires to fly the SUKHOI Su-30MKI in the future.

Apart from Armaanpreet Singh, 14 additional cadets out of the 24 who went for the SSB from the institute have also made it to the merit list.

Cadet Keshav Singla has secured the 15th rank. As of now, a few of these cadets are undergoing their medical examinations before receiving their call-up letters for joining, he added.

Congratulating Armaanpreet Singh and the other cadets, Minister Arora said this is the first step for them to become future officers in the defence forces. He wished them all the best for their future.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Director Major General Ajay H. Chauhan, while congratulating Armaanpreet and other cadets, encouraged them to make Punjab and the country proud.

He said this is one of the highest numbers of cadets who have cleared for the NDA course starting in December. As of now, 238 cadets from this institute have joined different service training academies since its inception and 160 alumni have been commissioned as officers in the defence services till date.

He also said the institute is eagerly awaiting the release of the technical entry merit list, which is likely to be released shortly.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor