Maharashtra: 19-year-old woman attacked with sharp weapon in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : A 19-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp weapon in Sadashiv Peth on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the attack occurred when the girl refused to talk with the accused about some issue.

"The accused and the victim were former classmates. On Tuesday morning, the accused attempted to start a conversation with the victim, who was riding a bike with her male friend. When the girl refused to talk, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon," DCP Sandeep Gill said.

The girl sustained injuries to her head and hand but managed to flee while the accused pursued her.

"She received medical treatment and has since been discharged," the police official said.

Police said that the incident was recorded on CCTV footage and accordingly a case against the accused under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

