Maharashtra: 5 killed in road accident in Chandrapur
By ANI | Published: June 4, 2023 10:25 PM 2023-06-04T22:25:55+5:30 2023-06-04T22:30:03+5:30
Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Five persons were killed after a car collided with a private bus in Chandrapur district, police said on Sunday.
Police said that accident occured near Kanpa village and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
"Five people died after a car collided with a private bus near Kanpa village in Chandrapur district. Injured were rushed to hospital," police said.
Further details are awaited in the incident.
