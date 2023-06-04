Maharashtra: 5 killed in road accident in Chandrapur

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Five persons were killed after a car collided with a private bus in Chandrapur district, police said on Sunday.

Police said that accident occured near Kanpa village and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

"Five people died after a car collided with a private bus near Kanpa village in Chandrapur district. Injured were rushed to hospital," police said.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor