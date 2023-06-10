Maharashtra: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits Solar Industries in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday visited Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL) in Nagpur, a subsidiary of Solar Group of Industries.

He was received by the Chairman of Solar Group Satyanarayan Nuwal and apprised about the contributions of Solar Group in the development, manufacturing and supply of Industrial Explosives, Military Explosives and other high-energy materials, the release stated.

Since its entry into the defence systems in 2010, state of art facilities have been established at EEL, for the development, manufacturing and testing of modern grenades, mines, air bombs and a wide range of munitions, it read.

The release further stated that EEL has also successfully established production and integration facilities of all variants of Pinaka Rockets for supply to the Indian Army as well as for exports to friendly countries. EEL has successfully delivered I million state-of-the-art grenades to the Army well before the stipulated date.

The CDS was taken to the EEL Test Range for demonstration firing of indigenously developed 30 mm ammunition, being supplied to the Indian Navy.

Test firing of the smallest rocket motor, a state-of-the-art product, under development at EEL was also demonstrated. This rocket motor would equip the counter-drone system with a hard kill and soft kill capability.

The CDS was also shown the lethality test of the warhead of the recently developed Loitering Munition System.

It is pertinent to mention that EEL is the first Indian company to have been awarded the order from Indian Army to supply a fully indigenously designed and developed Loitering Munition System, Nagastra 1, the release stated.

The CDS was given an overview of world-class state-of-the-art facilities, related to manufacturing, performance testing, environmental testing, shelf-life assessment, and integration of various munitions.

He lauded the role and contributions of EELtowards Atmanirbhar Bharat in the field of ammunition and defence systems.

While interacting with scientists and engineers of EEL, the CDS appreciated their commitment and dedication.

He stressed on the need for the private industry to keep pace with the rapid advancements in Defence technologies, particularly in developing Force multipliers for the Defence forces to counter threats from adversaries. The entire Solar Group fraternity was highly motivated by the visit, it stated.

