Maharashtra choose development over fake promises: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 23 Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha on Saturday said that the people of Maharashtra have chosen development over the fake promises made by opposition parties in the recently held election in which BJP led alliance registering a landslide victory retained the power.

After participating in a celebration of BJP’s momentous victory in Maharashtra assembly polls, Saha said that this historic mandate reflects the faith in BJP's governance, NDA's sensitivity towards poor people’s welfare and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we secured victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, followed by Haryana,” the Chief Minister told the media.

He said that many people claimed it would be impossible for the BJP to win in Maharashtra, but the way the party leaders and karyakartas worked in the state for development under PM Modi’s leadership has proven them wrong.

“Based on our development work, people have voted for BJP and PM Modi. Today, we have won in Maharashtra. This time too, there were many comments, including about the anti-incumbency factor, but people have rejected all such claims, narratives and chosen development by voting for the BJP-led NDA,” Saha said.

He attributed this victory to PM Modi, stating, “I want to congratulate and thank PM Modi and the people of Maharashtra on behalf of Tripura BJP and the people of this state.”

Saha, former Tripura state BJP President, said whenever the BJP wins, the opposition raises baseless allegations about security and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).

“People have seen through their fake promises. The CPI (M) in Tripura is now hard to find. In a democracy, victory and loss are natural. While we are trailing in Jharkhand, we remain a strong opposition with good seat numbers and will continue to work hard.”

PM Modi has always been supportive of our karyakartas (workers), he stated.

Hundreds of party workers and leaders participated in the victory celebration here on Saturday evening.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor