Maharashtra Cyber Police Issue Notices to 7-8 for Defaming Om Birla’s Daughter On Social Media

Maharashtra Cyber police has registered a case and issued notices to 7 to 8 individuals for defaming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter on social media. There were rumors on social media that Om Birla's daughter did not pass the UPSC exam in a fair manner. A case has been registered in this regard, and notices have been issued to all involved. This action has been taken by the Maharashtra Cyber police. The defamation started from a parody 'X' account named Dhruv Rathee. However, Special Inspector General of Cyber Police Yashasvi Yadav told that the individual managing the parody account apologized after the notice was issued.

On July 5, complainant Naman Vari alleged that from June 28 to July 5, false tweets about Anjali Birla were circulated by the X handle Dhruv Rathee (parody) @dhruvrahtee, damaging Anjali's reputation and goodwill, and intentionally creating confusion and distrust about the UPSC exam. Taking cognizance of this complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under Sections 78, 79, 318 (2), 352, 356 (2), 353 (2), and 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.

According to more information provided by Special Inspector General of Cyber Division Yashasvi Yadav, complainant Vari, who is Anjali Birla's cousin, filed a complaint against Dhruv Rathee (parody) and X handle holders. Anjali Birla works as an IRPS officer in the Ministry of Railways in Delhi. Anjali Birla applied for the UPSC Civil Services in 2019 and passed the exam through the proper process.

The complainant noticed that the Dhruv Rathee (parody) @dhruvrahtee account had posted defamatory content about Anjali Birla and informed her about it. Anjali also saw the posts. These posts should be available on the Dhruv Rathee (parody) X handle @dhruvrahtee from June 28, 2024. Other X handle holders were also posting several defamatory posts about Anjali Birla on the platform.

The posts shared her photos without her permission and made false and derogatory comments. The posts claimed that she was a "professional model" and became an IAS officer "in one attempt." The complainant asserted in the police complaint that Anjali has never done modeling.