Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis orders SIT probe into Nashik's Trimbakeshwar Temple incident

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a special investigation team to probe the recent incident in which a group of people allegedly attempted to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik and tried to offer a 'chaddar'.

"Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fandanvis has ordered to constitute a special investigation team led by an ADG-level officer to probe the incident," according to a statement issued by the Deputy CM's office.

"An FIR has been filed and an SIT under the additional director general of police will investigate the matter," Fadnavis said adding strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Inspector General of Police BG Shekhar toldtoday that on May 13 security guards at the temple, which is considered an important pilgrimage centre for Hindus, prevented an attempt of a group of six to seven people to enter.

Giving further details the police IG said, "On May 13 at around 9:45 pm a group of six to seven people allegedly tried to enter the north gate of the Trimbakeshwar temple."

"Security guards of the temple stopped the persons," added IG Shekhar.

The temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and according to the Temple Trust non-Hindus are not permitted entry inside its complex.

According to police, an investigation into the matter has been initiated and actions under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code will be taken if anything suspicious is found.

"There is peace in Trimbakeshwar and there's no problem in the law and order situation. We will proceed with the investigation as per rules and regulations and will take further action on that basis," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the office of Devendra Fandanvis, the SIT will also probe a similar incident that happened last year.

"The SIT will also probe a similar incident that happened last year," noted the office of Deputy CM.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor