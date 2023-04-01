Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis assures action over threat to Sanjay Raut

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Responding to the death threat received by Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that police are investigating the case and proper action will be taken in the matter.

This comes after the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested the accused who allegedly sent the death threat message to Raut.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Fadnavis said, "The person threatening Sanjay Raut has been identified, and primary information has been received that he threatened Sanjay Raut in a drunken state. A thorough investigation will be done in this matter, and action will be taken".

The arrested accused has been identified as 23-year-old Rahul Talekar. He has also admitted that he sent the threat message as he was in an inebriated state.

"The accused person who was detained in Pune related to a threat message to Sanjay Raut has been arrested by police. He has been identified as 23-year-old Rahul Talekar. The accused has admitted that he sent the threat message as he was in an inebriated state," the police said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra MP Sanjay Raut received a death threat message, after which he filed a written complaint to the Mumbai Police.

"Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet the fate of Sidhu Moosewala. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you are in Delhi, we will kill you with AK-47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police had said.

Upon receiving the death threat, Raut said alleged the state government and police didn't do anything in the past when similar threats were made against him.

"I got a threat message and I have informed the police. I won't be scared. Similar attempts were made to carry out an attack on me but what did the police do? What did the state's home minister do?" he stated.

Initially, the Mumbai Police had said that the accused used Lawrence Bishnoi's name and his connection with the gangster will be probed.

However, later the police said that the accused has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

