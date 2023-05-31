Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : A fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using 2 fire tenders.

Further, according to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc.

The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident.

However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire, the officials said.

Earlier this month, three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late at night.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the fire was received.

