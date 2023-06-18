Maharashtra: Firefighting operation underway after massive fire erupted in godown in Pune, no injuries reported

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : A firefighting operation is underway after a massive fire broke out in a godown in the Gangadham area, Pune, on Sunday.

Although, the reason behind the fire is not clear yet. After receiving the information, the fire tenders reached the spot.

According to the Pune fire department, around 20-25 godowns of different materials were gutted in the fire. The nearby residents were also evacuated.

"The situation is under control. We are ensuring that the fire does not spread further. 24 fire engines are present on the spot. So far no injuries have been reported", said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune.

Further details are awaited.

