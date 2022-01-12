Maharashtra govt approves 3% funds under district annual plan for Women & Child development schemes

The Maharashtra government has approved 3 per cent funds under the district annual plan for the empowerment of women and children in every district through the Department of Women and Child Development, said minister for women and child development Adv. Yashomati Thakur on Wednesday.

"Out of the allocated Rs 15,622 crore by the state government to the District Planning Development Commission, nearly Rs 468 crore will be made available for the various schemes to be implemented for the Women and Child Development schemes", said Thakur.

"The main objective of the state government is to empower women and children in the state. For this, it has been decided to bring the various district level offices of the women and child development department under one roof. The land will be made available through the collectorate in every district. It has been proposed to construct Mahila and Bal Vikas Bhawan on this land. Thakur also said that decision was taken to undertake construction based on the Amravati pattern which has been approved on an experimental basis in the state. Funds required for this construction will be transferred directly to the Public Works Department through the District Planning Committee", stated the Maharashtra Minister for women and child development.

The state women and child Department further informed that Mahila and Bal Vikas Bhawans will be constructed at the district level for the empowerment of women and children. "These schemes would also include the construction of government begging homes, maintaining the existing begging homes, creating facilities for the rehabilitation of construction workers and Devadasis."

Out of the three per cent permanent funding received from the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC), construction and maintenance of government inspection homes, government girls hostels, state-run shelters and shelters for women will also be undertaken, added Yashomati Thakur.

The state government would also help the women for their financial upliftment. "It has been decided to construct Mahila Bachat Gat Bhawan which will work towards the strengthening of these women self-help groups", stated Thakur.

The District Women Child Development officer in every district would also be provided with a total of 36 vehicles. "These vehicles would be used to carry the goods produced by the women in self-help groups and Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) to the local market", informed Adv. Thakur.

The Integrated Child Development scheme will include various works such as the construction of new Anganwadi centres, tube water supply, electricity supply, modernisation of kitchens and expansion of the Anganwadi centre buildings and its repairs.

The state government has decided to implement a three-tier strategy, wherein various schemes for the empowerment of women and child development, financial empowerment of women and integrated child development services will be undertaken. This will definitely lead to the holistic development of women and children, proclaimed minister for women and child development Adv. Thakur. Through these schemes, special care will be taken by the state government towards the homeless, destitute, orphans, women victims of domestic violence as well as orphans and children in need of care, feeding mothers and adolescents, informed Adv. Thakur.

( With inputs from ANI )

