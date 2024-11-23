Maharashtra has rejected Rahul Gandhi & Congress: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, Nov 23 Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday that the landslide victory of the MahaYuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections is historic as they have rejected the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

She also asserted that the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would be ousted from power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Soundararajan said that the people of Maharashtra recognised the effectiveness of a double-engine government in delivering on the promise, adding that the people of Maharashtra have rejected Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader, who is also a former Tamil Nadu state president of the party, emphasised that voters in several states have placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She highlighted the BJP’s growing popularity and claimed that even in states like Jharkhand, where the party did not win, its vote share has increased.

Soundararajan criticised the Wayanad bypolls victory of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, claiming it would mark the end of the INDIA Bloc’s future.

She argued that Priyanka’s win exposed the dynastic politics of the Congress, pointing out that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, the same family, are Members of Parliament.

She urged the people of Tamil Nadu to place their confidence in Prime Minister Modi, as other states have done and criticised the DMK government for its confrontational approach towards the Central government, which she said would not yield positive results for the state.

She also alleged that the DMK’s governance has led to a deterioration of law and order, citing recent criminal activities as evidence of a failed administration.

Soundararajan, a vocal advocate of alliances with the AIADMK, reiterated the importance of forming strong coalitions to win the 2026 Assembly elections.

While both BJP and AIADMK leaders have denied ongoing discussions, reports suggest that the central BJP leadership has initiated talks with the AIADMK leadership in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor