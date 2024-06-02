Maharashtra: Matrize Exit Poll predicts 31 seats for MahaYuti; 17 for MVA

Mumbai, June 2 An Exit Poll survey by Matrize has predicted that the ruling MahaYuti in Maharastra will win 31 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to bag 17 seats.

Of the 31 seats predicted for MahaYuti, the BJP will have a lion's share with 20 seats, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is set to get nine, and two LS seats will go to Deputy Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP's kitty.

In the case of MVA, the Congress is expected to win seven seats -- six by Shiv Sena (UBT) and four by NCP (SP).

Overall, the Matrize survey has predicted 31–36 seats for MahaYuti and 14–19 seats for the MVA.

As per the seat sharing agreement, BJP had fielded candidates in 28 seats, 15 by Shiv Sena, four by NCP and one by Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP)

On the other hand, Shiv Sena had contested 21 seats, the Congress 17 and the NCP (SP) 10.

As per the Matrize survey, BJP will win Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Raver (all from northern Maharashtra), Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli (Vidarbha), Jalna (Marathwada), Palghar and Bhiwandi (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Pune, Ahmednagar, Beed, Sangli and Satara (western Maharashtra) and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan region).

It has also predicted Parbhani for BJP ally RSP.

During the seat sharing agreement, NCP had left the Parbhani seat for the RSP.

BJP nominees Nitin Gadkari (Union Minister), Raosaheb Danve (Union MoS), Heena Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Ashok Nete and Sanjaykaka Patil are expected to score hat tricks from Nagpur, Jalna, Nandurbar, Raver, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Sangli, respectively.

Union Minister and BJP nominee Narayan Rane is expected to win from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg seat, while Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant and Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale from the Satara constituency.

Also, Union Minister and BJP nominee Piyush Goyal is likely to win the Mumbai North seat. BJP candidate and former state cabinet minister Pankaja Munde, daughter of party veteran Gopinath Munde, is set for her maiden victory in Lok Sabha elections from Beed constituency against NCP (SP) nominee Bajrang Sonawane, according to the survey.

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde (Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son) is also likely to win from Kalyan. In Thane seat, CM Eknath Shinde's close confidant and former Thane city mayor Naresh Mhaske is expected to report a maiden victory in the Lok Sabha elections against two time MP and Shiv Sena UBT nominee, Rajan Vichare.

The NCP is expected to win Baramati and Raigad constituencies.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife and party nominee Sunetra Pawar is likely to register a major win against NCP (SP) nominee Supriya Sule.

Congress, which had bagged only Chandrapur seat in the 2019 elections, is expected to win another six seats.

Congress is set to win Solapur where the sitting MLA Praniti Shinde, who is the daughter of former union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, against BJP nominee and sitting MLA Ram Satpute.

In Kolhapur, the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj who is expected to win against Shiv Sena nominee Sanjay Mandlik.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to bag Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Maval and Hatkanangle, as per the Matrize survey. Moreover, the Matrize has predicted that NCP (SP) would win Wardha, Dindori, Shirur and Madha constituencies.

