Maharashtra minister points to impending coal, power crisis

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state is grappling with a coal and power crisis as some plants are left with only 1.5 days of coal.

However, the Minister assured that the State Government is working to resolve the power crisis

"Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5 days of coal, some with 3 days and some others with 6 days of coal. State Government is working to resolve the power crisis. Water Resources Minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation," said Raut told media persons in Nagpur.

"Koyna Dam is left with 17 TMCs of water, 1 TMC is needed every day to generate electricity. If load-shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed. As per the contract with Central Government, they're entitled to make APM gas available to the State Government," he added while maintaining that coal, water and gas supply was needed to resolve the load-shedding in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Minister further said that as per the contract with the Centre, the state is entitled to get APM gas. He further claimed that the Centre had not provided the state with the necessary APM gas, adding that "If load-shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed."

"They are not providing us with the same. Maharashtra Government has to provide Rs 2200 crores to the Central Government. They have told us to give them the money first and only then they will provide us with coal," he added.

Even Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said that the demand for electricity has increased by nearly nine per cent, however, the supply of coal has not increased at the same pace.

Addressing reporters here, Singh said, "Our demand has increased by eight to nine per cent. The pace at which the demand has increased this time has never happened earlier. The coal reserve is less. We have a reserve of nearly nine days. We used to have a reserve of nearly 15 days. It is true that the demand has increased, however, the supply of coal cannot be increased so fast." Speaking about the possible power shortages in other states of the country, the Minister said that there is a possible power shortage in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

"There is little power shortage in states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. There are two-three reasons for the shortage. In Tamil Nadu, there are many plants that are dependent on the imports of coals which are priced at USD 140/ton today. The other state is Andhra Pradesh where there is a little delay in transportation by the railways," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

