Maharashtra: Multi-cornered contest in Amravati as Republican Sena's Anandraj Ambedkar files nomination

Amravati (Maharashtra), April 2 Republican Sena President Anandraj Y. Ambedkar filed his nomination papers for the Amravati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency here on Tuesday. The younger brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Y. Ambedkar, Anandraj's entry will make the Amravati (SC) contest multi-cornered.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded actress-turned-politician Navneet Kaur-Rana, the sitting MP, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s Congress nominee is ex-MLA Balwant B. Wankhade.

Besides, the ruling MahaYuti ally Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) has entered the fray with Dinesh Bub, and the VBA has nominated Prajakta T. Pillewan in the constituency reserved for only Scheduled Caste candidates.

PJP founder Omprakash B. Kadu, also known as Bachhu Kadu, has said that they will work all-out to defeat BJP's Kaur-Rana amid apprehensions of vote-cutting that could mar the prospects of the main contenders.

Anandraj Y. Ambedkar is a prominent entry into the Amravati (SC) elections, and he is likely to be supported by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). However, when contacted, he declined to comment on the same and shot back "you should question AIMIM leaders whether they will support me or not".

With the LS seat getting crowded with several big parties and their contenders, Kaur-Rana has publicly appealed to those opposing her candidature to join hands with her, unite to strengthen the BJP and ensure her victory for progress and development of the region.

Campaigning for Bub for the April 26 polling, a peeved Kadu has vowed to defeat Kaur-Rana at all costs and accused the BJP of not consulting his party (PJP) before announcing its candidate in Amravati (SC), where it has two MLAs.

