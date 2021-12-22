Maharashtra: No objection if Uddhav Thackeray cannot come to state Assembly due to health issues, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he does not have any objection to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's absence in the state assembly if the latter is facing health issues.

"If Chief Minister's (Uddhav Thackeray) health is not fine and he can't come to the State Assembly, we don't have any objection. But if he is fine, then he should come. The work should not stop, or else it should be divided," Fadnavis said while addressing media persons here today.

The BJP leader further condemned mimicking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav. "The way Bhaskar Jadhav imitated PM Modi is condemnable. He extended an apology after we pressurized," he said.

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav, on the first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over bringing back black money stashed outside the country.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to be held from December 22 to December 28 in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

