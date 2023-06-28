Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar asks DGP to ensure cows are not slaughtered on Bakrid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar held a meeting with the DGP of Maharashtra instructing him to ensure that the cows are not slaughtered on the day of Bakrid.

The Minister emphasised the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has already been in force in Maharashtra and said everyone knows that there is a law to ban cow slaughter in Maharashtra but despite that, the law is violated several times.

"It was brought to our notice by some organizations that cow protectors are being attacked in many places and the law is being ignored even though there is a law on cow slaughter," he told ANI.

"In the meeting held with the DGP of Maharashtra, we instructed that the law related to cow slaughter in Maharashtra should be followed effectively and take whatever necessary steps to follow the rules," he added.

He has also suggested the police to use modern methods like drone surveys etc. for more surveillance related to stopping cow slaughter.

"A joint meeting will be soon held with the police department, state Home Ministry and other departments related to this subject, such as the FDA, the Animal Husbandry Department and some other departments," he added.

He further said, "There will be a discussion on providing cooperation to law enforcement agencies for the effective implementation of the law related to the prevention of cow slaughter."

He further gave a message to the people to live with harmony and said, "On the occasion of Bakrid, I would like to convey that our country is multilingual and multi-cultural. For 75 years we have been living in this country in such a harmonious way, so it is necessary that we should respect people of all religions and follow the traditions and beliefs of others.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu'l-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. During this festival, devout Muslims offer a goat or sheep as a sacrificial animal. However, for the vow of seven Muslims, a single camel and a calf will suffice.

