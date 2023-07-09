Maharashtra: Woman drowns in Mumbai's Bandra Sea; Juhu Beach shut for visitors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : A 27-year-old woman is feared to have drowned in Mumbai's Bandra Sea on Sunday, civic officials said.

The woman has been identified as Jyoti Sonar.

"A 27-year-old woman, namely Jyoti Sonar, drowned in the sea in Mumbai's Bandra," said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official (BMC).

Fire brigade has launched search operations along with personnel of police and the BMC.

Further information is awaited.

Meanwhile Juhu beach in Mumbai has been closed for visitors amid for visitors due to high tides.

The IMD has issued alerts for States and has predicted heavy rains to lash several parts of the country over the next two-three days.

