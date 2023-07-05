Maharashtra: Woman's body recovered in gunny bag in Mumbai's Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : A body of a woman was recovered inside a gunny bag in Central Mumbai's Worli area, the officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, as soon as the information about the incident was reported, a police team was dispatched to investigate.

Subsequently, the police team reached the scene and took the woman's body into custody, the officials added.

"The body of a woman was recovered inside a gunny bag in Mumbai's Worli area. As soon as Police received the information, our teams reached the spot, and took the body in custody," said the officials.

The Police stated that the body was discovered in a mutilated state and was sent for postmortem soon after.

"It was found that the woman's arms and legs were broken. Body has now been sent for postmortem," said Mumbai Police.

The Police further added that they have registered a case into the matter against an unidentified person and are probing the matter further.

"We have registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is underway," said the Mumbai Police.

