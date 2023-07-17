Maharshtra D-Company case: NIA attaches Mumbai's Thane-based house of key accused

New Delhi [India], July 17 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the residential property of one of the key accused in its ongoing investigation in the 2022 D-company case, the agency said on Monday.

The anti-terror agency attached the property of Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, who was earlier arrested in the case registered by the NIA on February 3, 2022.

The property is based in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Arif's residence in the Gaurav Green Row House Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd., Cluster-II, Mangal Nagar, Mira Road East, Thane, has now been attached as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against Arif and two other arrested accused Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir Takla and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and two wanted persons namely Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias Shaikh Dawood Hassan and Shakeel Babu Mohiddin Shaikh alias Chota Shakeel under the relevant sections of the UAPA and Indian Penal Code in the case.

