MahaYuti partners arrive at consensus on 278 seats after meeting Amit Shah

Nagpur, Oct 24 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that MahaYuti partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP have reached an understanding over 278 seats after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shahwhile they will soon reach a consensus on the remaining 10 seats.

Fadnavis was speaking after the meeting held Thursday between the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MahaYuti leaders comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and himself to discuss over 30 seats where three parties had differences.

“Our meeting was positive. There is understanding over 278 seats and talks are underway for 10 seats. We will reach a consensus on those 10 seats soon. We will tell you (media) once the MahaYuti’s seat-sharing formula is settled on 10 seats,” he said.

BJP has released its first list of 99 seats, 45 by Shiv Sena and 38 by NCP. Together three MahaYuti partners have so far declared 182 candidates while the 106 are still to be announced.

BJP, which has projected itself as a big brother in the MahaYuti, is pressing for 150 seats while Shiv Sena is not ready to settle below 80 seats. NCP, which was initially demanding 90 seats, is expected to get about 55 to 58 seats in its quota.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi for announcing its seat-sharing formula of 270 seats with Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP SP getting 85 seats each.

''However, 85+85+85 means 270, whatever Maha Vikas Aghadi's math, supercomputer and math experts are trying to understand,” he taunted.

Even though Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders said that the three parties will get 85 seats each the total comes to 255 seats but they have not given details about 33 seats.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that of 33 seats, 18 will be left for other smaller parties like PWP, CPI, CPM and Samajwadi Party.

“Congress has announced a candidate against me, I wish him all the best. We have finalised seat-sharing arrangements for 278 seats. Our agenda is the development work that the MahaYuti government has done,” said Fadnavis.

