Mahek Dramatic Club performs 'Rouf' dance at Tagore Hall in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 7 Members of Mahek Dramatic Club have performed Kashmirs traditional ‘Rouf dance at the historic Tagore Hall in Srinagar. The programme was aimed at reconnecting the young generation with their rich cultural heritage, which has been somewhat neglected over the years.

"We have always been committed to preserving and promoting cultural heritage, and this event served as a testament to their dedication, earning immense appreciation from the audience," the management of Mahek Dramatic Club said.

Head of Mahek Dramatic Club, Farhat Siddiqui, thanked the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for providing the opportunity to work on cultural heritage.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Ministry of Culture for recognising the importance of preserving our cultural heritage. We remain committed to our mission of safeguarding and celebrating our artistic traditions, and we hope that the Ministry will continue to support and preserve cultural heritage for the benefit of future generations," she said.

The 'Rouf' dance performance culminated a month-long training workshop, which was conducted under the supervision of Manzoor Ahmed Mir, Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Mohammad Ashraf Nago, and Shagufta Rehman.

"The participants displayed remarkable talent and dedication, captivating the audience with their graceful performances," the management said.

A participant said that being part of this programme and learning the traditional art of Rouf dance has been a transformative journey.

