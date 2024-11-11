Mahendra Singh Mewar Passes Away: Member of Erstwhile Mewar Royal Family Dies At 83 in Udaipur Hospital

Mahendra Singh Mewar, member of the Mewar royal family and a former Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh died at the age of 83 on late Sunday night. Mewar passes away at Ananta Medical College in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where he had been undergoing treatment due to a continuous deterioration in his health. Mahendra Singh Mewar was the father-in-law of Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari and the father of Nathdwara MLA Vishwajit Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Mahendra Singh Mewar, saying that the former MP worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the heritage of Rajasthan.In a post on X, the prime minister also mentioned that the former MP dedicated his life to public service, and his efforts toward social welfare will continue to serve as an inspiration.“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mahendra Singh Mewar, a former Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh and a member of the Mewar royal family, who made invaluable contributions to social and political life.

Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the heritage of Rajasthan,” PM Modi posted on X. “He dedicated himself completely to the service of the people. His efforts towards social welfare will always remain an inspiration. In this time of grief, I express my condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!” he added.Mahendra Singh, contesting the polls from BJP, was elected an MP from Chittorgarh in 1989.He also played a significant role in the campaigning for the Indian general elections, conducting multiple yatras alongside former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.