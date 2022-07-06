Mahua Moitra unfollows TMC on Twitter, after Goddess Kaali comments

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has unfollowed the Twitter account of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. As the party distance itself from the comment on Goddess Kaali made by Moitra. However, Mahua has not commented on this yet. Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said Goddess Kaali, to her, is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting Goddess which made an stir in the Indian society.

Moitra made these comments on the poster of a documentary film by Leena Manimekalai where a woman has been shown in the costume of Goddess Kaali and smoking a cigarette. However, the FIR has also been registered against the director in Delhi, UP and several complaints in Bihar, Toronto's Aga Khan Museum and Toronto Metropolitan University also apologized for this. TMC leader said "And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom."

The party also issued the statement on Moitra's comments "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments."

