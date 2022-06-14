Mainly clear weather with light rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, June 14 Weather remained mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Tuesday that there might be a possibility of light rain in the afternoon.

Srinagar had 16.2, Pahalgam 7.9 and Gulmarg 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh ad 6.3 and Kargil 12.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 27.5, Katra 25, Batote 18, Banihal 14.2 and Bhaderwah 15.4 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor