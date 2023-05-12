Mainly dry weather in J&K till Saturday evening
By IANS | Published: May 12, 2023 10:30 AM 2023-05-12T10:30:27+5:30 2023-05-12T11:00:17+5:30
Srinagar, May 12 Mainly dry weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir till Saturday evening, the MeT office said on Friday.
"Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K till Saturday evening. Thunder/lightning is likely in the Valley and Jammu division late afternoon/evening tomorrow," the Meteorological (MeT) office said.
Srinagar had 8.7, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Kargil in Ladakh region had 4.4 and Leh 0.4 as the minimum temperature.
