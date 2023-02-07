Mainpuri Additional District Judge passes away in a accident

Mainpuri Additional District Judge Poonam Tyagi dies in a car accident on Tuesday, after car rams into a truck in front of them on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

46-year-old ADJ Judge Poonam Tyagi posted at Mainpuri met with an accident under Nagla Khangar police station area on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The car rammed into the truck going ahead of them after the driver allegedly fell asleep, killing the judge.

The driver and ADJ Poonam Tyagi were critically injured in the accident. The nearest police station incharge reached the spot as soon as the information was received.

The seriously injured judge and her driver were sent to Saifai PGI. Judge Poonam Tyagi was declared dead after the test, while the driver is undergoing treatment.

Poonam Tyagi was coming to Mainpuri in her car after spending two days off. Her car reached the Agra Lucknow Expressway when the driver allegedly fell asleep. Due to this, the car rammed into the truck going in front of them.

Both were seriously injured after the accident. As soon as the information about the accident was received, SHO Mahesh Chandra reached the spot with additional force.

The administrative officers also reached the spot. Both the injured were sent to PGI Saifai, where Poonam Tyagi was declared brought dead.

The damaged car is under police custody at the Uravar police post.

In this regard, SP Rural Ranvijay Singh said that post mortem of the dead body is underway at Saifai PGI. While his driver is undergoing treatment. His condition is also critical.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor