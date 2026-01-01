Major administrative promotions in Rajasthan from today; 61 IAS, 40 IPS & 23 IFS officers promoted

Jaipur, Jan 1 With the beginning of the New Year, the Rajasthan Personnel Department, on Thursday, issued orders for large-scale promotions in the state's bureaucracy.

A total of 61 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 40 Indian Police Service (IPS), and 23 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been promoted, with all promotions effective from January 1, 2026.

Four senior IAS officers Ajitabh Sharma, Alok Gupta, Dinesh Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar Yadav have been promoted to the post of Additional Chief Secretary.

They have moved from the Above Super Time Scale to the Chief Secretary's pay scale.

Two IAS officers, Naveen Jain and K.K. Pathak, have been promoted from the Secretary to Principal Secretary.

Eleven IAS officers have been promoted from Selection Scale to Super Time Scale, including Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni.

Others promoted include Prakash Rajpurohit, Indrajit Singh, Neha Giri, Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Kanhaiyalal Swami, Nalini Kathotia, Rajendra Vijay, Shakti Singh Rathore, Pragya Kewalramani and Mahavir Prasad.

Twenty-two IAS officers have been promoted from Junior Scale to Selection Scale.

The promoted officers include: Ashish Gupta, Nathmal Didel, Namrata Vrishni, Kanaram, Anshdeep, Alok Ranjan, Nikaya Gohain, Arvind Poswal, Pradeep Gawande, Mahavir Prasad Meena, Khajan Singh, Rashmi Sharma, Laxmi Narayan Mantri, Iqbal Khan, Kalpana Agarwal, Manish Arora, Pushpa Satyani, Pukhraj Sen, Shruti Bhardwaj, Arun Kumar Purohit, Mukul Sharma, and Ajay Singh Rathore.

Two IPS officers Prafull Kumar and Raghavendra Suhasa have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General.

Nine IPS officers have been promoted from Director Inspector General (DIG) to Inspector General rank.

Eleven IPS officers will become DIGs whih includes: Rashi Dogra Doodi, Mamta Gupta, Pooja Awana, Adarsh Sidhu, Kiran Kang Sidhu, Jai Yadav, Abhijeet Singh, Shantanu Kumar Singh, Devendra Kumar Vishnoi, Vineet Kumar Bansal, and Narayan Togas.

In the New Year, 23 IFS officers have been promoted.

Of these, 11 officers have been elevated to the post of Forest Conservator.

In addition, 44 Rajasthan Police Inspectors have been promoted to the Rajasthan Police Service cadre.

The promotion order was issued by Anandi Lal Vaishnav, the Joint Secretary of the Rajasthan Home Department.

Among those promoted is Pradeep Sharma, Stastion House Officer of Chaumun Police Station (Jaipur Rural), who recently drew attention following a stone-pelting incident near a mosque in Chaumun. With this promotion, he has now assumed a deputy-rank officer position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor