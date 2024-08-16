Major Administrative Reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Assembly Election Dates Announcement; 89 IAS, JKAS Officers Transferred

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the transfer and posting of 89 officers on Friday, August 16. This decision was made in the interest of the government to ensure smooth functioning ahead of the electoral process.

Among the notable changes, IAS officer Vikas Kundal has been transferred and appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch district. Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, has been reassigned as the Director of Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens in Kashmir.

Massive reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir Police, intelligence wing gets new chief — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2024

Other key appointments include Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, who will now serve as the Mission Director, ICPS, J&K. Additionally, Sheikh Arshad Ayub, formerly the Inspector General of Registration, has been appointed as the Director of Libraries, J&K.

Rahul Yadav, the Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been assigned the role of Mission Director of HADP, while also serving as Special Secretary to the Government in the Agriculture Production Department.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, has been promoted to the position of Managing Director of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. He will also take on the additional responsibility of Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited until further notice.

Devansh Yadav, previously the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, has been transferred to the position of Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation and will oversee the implementation of the Smart City Project as CEO, SPV Jammu City.

Further changes include the transfer of Abhishek Sharma from his role as Deputy Commissioner of Samba to his new position as Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri. Meanwhile, Ankita Kar, who was awaiting a posting in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

The reshuffle also saw the appointment of Bashir Ahmad as the Inspector General of the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), and the posting of Bashir Ahmad Dar as the Managing Director of JKPCC.

Other prominent changes include the transfer of Rajinder Singh Tara, the Transport Commissioner, to the position of Vice Chairman of the Jammu Development Authority, while Bhawani Rakwal, the outgoing Vice Chairman of Jammu Development Authority, has been reassigned as the Transport Commissioner.

Anuradha Gupta has been appointed as the Controller of Legal Metrology, J&K, and Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Managing Director of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner Bandipora.

This reshuffle, involving a large number of officers across various departments, is seen as a strategic move by the administration to ensure effective governance and administration in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly Elections.