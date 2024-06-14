Major Blaze Erupts at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, With Numerous Individuals Feared Stuck Inside

Several people were feared trapped after a massive fire broke out at a mall in Kolkata on Friday.Upon receiving an alert about the fire at Kolkata's Acropolis Mall, at least ten fire tenders were rushed by the fire department, which brought the fire under control.

"The fire has been brought under control, but nothing can be said right now," DCP Jadavpur Division Bidisha Kalita said while speaking to news agency ANI. The entire area was engulfed in smoke, and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of the Kolkata Traffic Police said.The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. However, some reports claimed that the fire broke at the food court of the mall.