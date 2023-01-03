Major crimes in Kolkata show declining trend

Kolkata, Jan 3 The rate of major crimes in Kolkata has witnessed a declining trend in 2022, according to the statistics compiled by the detective department.

During the year under review, the total number of murders from different divisions of the Kolkata Police was reported at 34 down from 45 in 2021.

Similarly, the incidents of burglary in 2022 was reported lower at 21 marginally down from 23 in 2021.

Reports of crime against women in the city in 2022 was reported at 33 again marginally down from 34 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, a city police source said that the authorities have decided to do a thorough crime- mapping in the city to have a clear idea on what kind of crime is prevalent in which area of the city.

"The 2022 statistics are bound to highlight the city in a further improved position in the next report of National Crime Records Bureau, whose latest report has already declared Kolkata as a far safer city compared to the other metros of the country," a city police official said.

However, he added, that such improved figures in 2022 is not keeping the city police complacent.

"The city is already under surveillance of around 5,000 CCTVs. Another 3,500 CCTVs will be installed in the city in the coming days with funding under the Nirbhaya Scheme. At the same time, the number of automatic number-plate reading cameras will be increased to 175 from the current figure of 25," the city police official said.

