Major drug haul in Assam, 30,000 Yaba tablets, three held
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 09:45 AM2022-02-14T09:45:49+5:302022-02-14T09:55:02+5:30
Assam's Cacher district police recovered 30,000 tablets of Yaba, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, and apprehended three persons from the Bagpur area under the Joypur police station on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Cachar police wrote "In a major overhaul, 30000 YABA tablets recovered and three persons apprehended by Joypur Police Station. The war against drugs continues and will not stop short of any stops."
( With inputs from ANI )
