Major fire breaks out at factory in Narela

New Delhi, March 2 A major fire broke out at a factory in Outer Delhi's Narela industrial area on Wednesday morning.

According to a fire department official, they got a call regarding the incident at around 11 a.m. and pressed 18 fire tenders into service.

"The fire fighters have been rushed to bring the blaze under control. As of now, no casualties have been reported. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," said the official.

Details are awaited.

