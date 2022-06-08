Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Jamia Nagar parking site, 50-e-rickshaws burnt to ashes

A massive fire broke out at an electric motor parking areain the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital today. 11 fire tenders are present at the spot and the blaze has since been brought under control. While no casualties were reported, many vehicles have been damaged in the fire. Several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes.

According to the Delhi fire department a total of 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws had caught fire. The fire began early in the morning at around 5 am.The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit in an e-rickshaw parked in the area.Delhi has witnessed a series of fire incidents in the past few weeks amid bouts of heatwave, with the one that broke out in Mundka being the deadliest, in which 27 people were killed and many got injured.



